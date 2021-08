A woman in her 60s walking along Middlefield Road in Palo Alto was smacked in the buttocks by a bicyclist, police said. Police got a call from the woman at 4:33 p.m. on Saturday who reported she was the victim of sexual battery in the 400 block of Middlefield Road (between Lytton and University avenues). Police said officers responded immediately but couldn’t find the bicyclists.