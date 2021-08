EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the 'Company' or 'OneSoft') (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud-based business solutions, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 ('Q2 2021'). Please refer to the interim unaudited condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ('MD&A') for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for more information.