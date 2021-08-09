Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Quick Hits: Perryman Injury Update, Moton at Left Tackle, Daley's Best Fit + More

By Schuyler Callihan
Posted by 
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 7 days ago

RE: Moton taking reps at left tackle today

"Cam Erving was down today with a banged-up shoulder so we took advantage of it to get Taylor over to the left side. Good work for him, good work for Trent Scott and Brady Christensen some work so there's not much more to it really other than that."

RE: Where Dennis Daley fits best

"We like him at guard. He's powerful. He's a uniquely powerful guard with really good athleticism."

RE: Sam Darnold's comfort in the offense

"I think Sam is getting pretty comfortable back there. We have a pretty good rush, pretty good blitz package so he's seeing a lot of things. He's protecting the ball. I think we had a tipped pick in the red zone, so there are always things to learn from but I do think he's comfortable back there but we'll see when we get to Sunday. It always changes when we get to live and a chance to get hit."

RE: LB Denzel Perryman injury update

"It still looks like he's a ways away. He's not coming along quite as quickly as we would have hoped. It's put more stress on Clay Johnston and Julian Stanford to take more reps but we'll have to wait and see when they clear him and when he feels like he can go."

RE: Benefit of joint practices

"First and foremost, I think for our quarterbacks to play against another defense, another look, another blitz package without getting hit. To get a two-minute against the Colts, to get a 3rd down package vs the Colts -- to see a different defense, to make different checks, to me, it's invaluable. We're going up against two of the best offensive and defensive lines in football in the Colts and the Ravens. Our defense will have a chance to measure themselves against their offense, our offense will have a chance to see themselves. And I look at it as a great way to go spend four days in someplace new. Our guys are highly vaccinated so they can go out to dinner and spend time with each other so to me, it's just another unique experience to break this camp up."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
24
Followers
509
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Left Tackle#Callihan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLchatsports.com

Are the Steelers About to Release a Three-Headed Monster?

Once seen as a position that lacked a lot of depth, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Outside Linebacker spot suddenly may not be such a problem. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith seemed to be the only two “sure things” considering they had a rookie (Quincy Roche) and well-traveled backup(Cassius Marsh) in reserve. That was before Melvin Ingram showed up.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Pete Carroll Gives Update on Starting Left Tackle Duane Brown

As Seahawks starting left tackle Duane Brown heads into the final season of his three-year deal with Seattle, he reportedly “isn’t pleased” with his lack of a contract extension. Set to make $13.35 million this coming year, the four-time Pro-Bowl lineman is seeking a new deal with the Seahawks prior to the start of the 2021 season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
NFLUSA Today

Giants claim wide receiver recently waived by Jets

It didn’t take long for Matt Cole to find a new team, and he won’t have to travel far, either. The Giants claimed the receiver off waivers on Sunday, the team announced Sunday. The Jets waived Cole on August 6. Cole’s short-lived stint with the Jets lasted just three months...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Big name wide receiver could be available

In the coming seasons, the Chicago Bears wide receiver corps will look much different. For this season, Allen Robinson remains in Chicago. However, next year is a different story. When the Bears drafted Justin Fields this spring, they knew the most important part of his development would be surrounding him...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLESPN

'Omaha! Omaha!' How Peyton Manning changed quarterbacking forever

INDIANAPOLIS -- The record-breaking play some 17 years ago was like something drawn up by kids in the dirt. But it further established Peyton Manning as the NFL's greatest quarterback at the line of scrimmage. Manning secretly told receiver Brandon Stokley he would give him the "smash symbol" -- a...
NFLNBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers, other Packers publicly lobby for Clay Matthews to be re-signed

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers asked for receiver Randall Cobb, and Rodgers got receiver Randall Cobb. Now, Rodgers wants another former teammate back in Green Bay. Rodgers, along with Cobb and left tackle David Bakhtiari, took to social media to stump for the Packers to re-sign Matthews. “BRING HIM BACK,” Rodgers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy