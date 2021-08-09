Cancel
Belarus marks year since disputed elections under Lukashenko, 'Europe's last dictator'

By Amy Kellogg
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 9 marks a year since the disputed elections in Belarus. In the months that followed, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets regularly, convinced the ballot was rigged, their vote stolen. The crackdown was so brutal that eventually, protestors stopped going out. People were even arrested for...

PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Poland accuses Belarus of using migrants as 'living weapons' by sending them to the country as revenge for granting refuge to Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

Belarus has been accused of using migrants as ‘living weapons’ by sending them to Poland as revenge for it giving refuge to an Olympic sprinter. Poland said a growing number of migrants had come over the border since its decision to grant refuge to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya. Miss Tsimanouskaya, 24, refused to return to her native Belarus from Tokyo as she feared for her safety.
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

Belarus Olympic sprinter warned ‘it’s the end of you as a person’ by state media after angering dictator in ‘kidnap’ row

BELARUS Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has been warned “it’s the end of you as a person” by the country’s state media. A leaked audio recording reveals how Belarusian sports officials sought to pile threats and psychological pressure on Tsimanouskaya, 24, to fly home in shame from the Tokyo Olympics without making a fuss.
Aerospace & Defenserealcleardefense.com

Checkmate: Russia’s So-Called Fifth-Generation Stealth Fighter

Despite another wave of deadly COVID-19 coronavirus infections ravaging Moscow and spreading out into the provinces, the Russian authorities went ahead with staging the MAKS-2021 air-and-space show on the outskirts of Moscow, in Zhukovsky. On opening day, July 20, President Vladimir Putin visited the exposition, observed the stands, and watched demonstration overflights by military and civilian aircraft. According to official Kremlin reports, Putin has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but he still observes a strict isolation regime. At MAKS-2021, the Russian president strolled through the exhibition without a facemask, surrounded by a screen of body guards. According to a member of his personal press pool, he was at all times inside a “clean zone” bubble: no person or official was allowed anywhere near the president if he or she was not “clean” of COVID-19. A negative test is not enough. Anyone, no matter who, permitted close to Putin must first spend two weeks in total isolation under the watchful eye of the Federal Protective Service (FSO) to be proclaimed “clean” and allowed into the Russian leader’s presence (Kommersant, July 21). Apparently, Putin sees himself constantly and ubiquitously surrounded by deadly threats, and the same kind of paranoia seems to influence Russia’s external, internal and defense policymaking.
Presidential Electiontheclevelandamerican.com

A year after the fraudulent election in Belarus, the European Union has warned that Lukashenko is considering new measures against the dictatorship.

The European Union (EU) warned this Sunday that new measures could be used against Belarus’ dictatorship. Continue to “violate” international normsA year after the “fraudulent” election, Alexander Lukashenko was declared the winner. High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Policy In a statement, Joseph Borel said, “The EU...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Belarus opposition leader says: we must end Lukashenko's 'hell'

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Tuesday a non-violent transition to democracy from President Alexander Lukashenko's "hell" was possible in the former Soviet republic. "I absolutely believe in a non-violent transition of power," Tsikhanouskaya, a 38-year-old former teacher and blogger, told Reuters. "What is...
SocietyThe Guardian

Belarus regime steps up ‘purge’ of activists and media

Aleysa Ivanova wakes up each morning wondering when the knock on her door will come. “You understand you can be next. Every day I wake up, I think ‘maybe it’ll be tomorrow, maybe today. Maybe they’ll come for me this evening’,” said Ivanova (not her real name). As a journalist...
EuropeBBC

Shishov case: Belarus leader Lukashenko denies link to dissident's death

Belarus's president has denied claims that his security services were involved in the death of dissident Vitaly Shishov, who was found hanged in neighbouring Ukraine last week. "Who was he for me and for Belarus? For us he was simply a nobody," President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters. Vitaly Shishov was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus leader vows to keep up raids of NGOs, media outlets

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The longtime leader of Belarus vowed Thursday to continue a crackdown on civil society activists he regards as “bandits and foreign agents.”. President Alexander Lukashenko chided officials in his administration for allowing the operation of non-governmental organizations that he called “harmful to the state.”. “A mopping-up...
ProtestsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Belarus sees a year of fierce repression after disputed vote

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities long ago removed the makeshift memorial to a protester shot by police at the start of last year's massive protests against the country's autocratic president, replacing flowers and placards with a garbage can. Alexander Taraikovsky died as protests swelled, a day after President Alexander...
PoliticsNorman Transcript

Editorial: Europe’s ‘last dictator’ dashes Belarusian sprinter’s Olympic dreams. US, West must crack down on Lukashenko

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya came to Tokyo with dreams of Olympic glory, a chance to turn years of training into the once-in-a-lifetime jubilation of a podium appearance, maybe even a gold medal. But as the Summer Olympics wind to a close, the 24-year-old finds herself in exile in Warsaw, afraid to return to her homeland, fearful of what Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has in store for her.
PoliticsSlate

Belarusians Aren’t Safe From Their Government—Even When They Leave the Country

Next week will mark the one-year anniversary of the 2020 Belarusian presidential election, in which longtime dictator Aleksander Lukashenko faced a more-formidable-than-expected challenge from Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the wife of a candidate who had previously been imprisoned by Lukashenko’s government. The election was marred by allegations of fraud and met with mass protest, both in the streets and online, and widespread international criticism. This in turn provoked a harsh crackdown from the government, with hundreds of activists, journalists, and critics of the regime arrested over the past year and many protesters subjected to torture. As the anniversary approaches, the regime not only appears more entrenched than ever, but it also appears to be taking its campaign of repression abroad.

