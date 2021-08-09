Cancel
Harrison County sees sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

By Staff Reports
Marshall News Messenger
 6 days ago

For the past week Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported that the county has seen an additional 178 new COVID-19 cases, along with three additional virus-related fatalities. “The three new fatalities show that this virus can still have serious consequences,’ Sims said, “Please be cautious, protect yourself and those around you. Also, please pray for these families who are suffering through the loss of a loved one.”

