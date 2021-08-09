Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams Camp: Intel on QB Matthew Stafford From SI's Albert Breer

By Nicholas Cothrel
Posted by 
RamDigest
RamDigest
 6 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road this weekend to join the Dallas Cowboys for a joint practice, and Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Reporter and Lead Content Strategist had boots on the ground in Oxnard, Calif. to observe the workout.

Breer dropped his MMQB column as he does the Monday of each week, and he provided intel on what he saw and heard from staffers at the practice.

Breer wrote the following:

"The Rams are pretty ecstatic with Matthew Stafford. I was with L.A. on Friday and Saturday, and the most common conversation-opener that staffers there used on me was simple: “This guy …” And they knew I knew who they were talking about before saying Stafford’s name. During the team’s scrimmage with the Cowboys on Saturday, Stafford made a throw that brought to life what they’re enamored with. On the play, Stafford took the snap, and rolled to his left. With a couple Dallas defenders bearing down, he flipped his hips—I could swear he didn’t have his feet all the way planted—and launched a rocket to DeSean Jackson, who was racing downfield towards the right pylon. I was standing near Jackson, and could hear the ball humming. So it’s that, plus the mental acuity Stafford brings, that has Sean McVay, Kevin O’Connell and Co. believing pretty strongly that the quarterback is going to allow the coaches to swing some clubs they haven’t been able to pull from the bag in a while. And that’s not an indictment on Jared Goff, so much as it is an affirmation that Stafford’s high-end ability remains, as he heads into his 13th year as a pro, and first as a Ram."

The Rams acquiring Stafford this offseason always looked and felt like a move with one thing in mind: open up the playbook to let the offense loose. While that always sounds nice in theory, actually putting it to the test in another scenario.

According to Breer, it appears the Rams are pleased with how Stafford has uplifted the offense just as they had hoped when they finalized the trade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKmgh_0bMiTWqf00

Other Thoughts From Breer

- The Rams lost safety John Johnson III via free agency, so this season they’re going to be dealt with plugging that loss with some sort of combination that consists of players that are less experienced. Breer notes that safety Taylor Rapp is the emerging piece that may presumably take over that role.

- The run-stuffing Sebastian Joseph-Day has taken positive strides in passing situations and could see more time in that role, based on Breer's assessment.

- Running back Darrell Henderson has moved into the starting role as a result of Cam Akers' Achilles injury. So who moves into the RB2 role? Breer states that Xavier Jones and Jake Funk have been the two standouts thus far.

- As Johnson departed to the Clevland Browns in free agency, so did Troy Hill. Therefore, the secondary will be significantly younger than in years past. Breer mentions that Jalen Ramsey has taken it upon himself to be the leader, helping guide the young defensive backs.

Continue Reading: Pro Football Hall of Fame: Will Former Rams WR Torry Holt Be Canton Bound in 2022?

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

Comments / 0

RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
42
Followers
120
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Torry Holt
Person
Albert Breer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Si#The Los Angeles Rams#The Dallas Cowboys#Sports Illustrated#Lead Content Strategist#Mmqb#Cam Akers Achilles#The Clevland Browns#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLThe Big Lead

Rams, Chargers Fans Brawl in Stands at SoFi Stadium

Fans are still brawling in stands at an increasing rate, and now NFL supporters are getting into the mix. As the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers played in a preseason game precisely no one cared about Saturday night, fans at SoFi Stadium got into a massive brawl. In...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Random woman escalated brawl between Rams, Chargers fans

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams played a meaningless exhibition game at their shared stadium on Saturday night, but some of their fans took it quite seriously. An ugly fight broke out in the stands at Sofi-Stadium after some fans, all of who appeared to be Rams supporters, got into a heated argument. Things turned physical when a drink came flying and hit one of the fans in the back while he was turned the other way. You can see the video below:
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About The Rams Fan Fight

The Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers played a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night. The on-field product was not the story of the game, though. The story of the game was the fight involving several Rams fans in the stands of SoFi Stadium on Saturday evening.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Linebacker Shares Honest Admission On Matthew Stafford

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is in his first training camp with the Los Angeles Rams after joining them via a trade earlier this offseason. But the impact he’s already having on the team appears to be huge. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd said that Stafford has...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Lions writer: ‘Vast difference’ between Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford

There has already been talk this week that new Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff isn’t exactly “throwing deep” in training camp so far. Goff has dusted that noise off by saying that he can only take what the defense gives him — and I’ll rush to his defense to say that “a few practices” does not make a full report — but it’s not a new song being sung.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Lions Regret? Rams QB Stafford Has One

The Detroit Lions' reputation is an unfortunate one. But it's also a chicken-or-the-egg one. Is the franchise not good enough for the players? Have the players not been good enough for the franchise?. Star quarterback Matthew Stafford, now with the Los Angeles Rams after a long and largely unsuccessful time...
NFLYardbarker

The REAL reason why the Rams dumped Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford

Ever since Jared Goff was drafted number 1 overall in 2016, he and the Rams have been on a wild roller coaster ride. After McVay took him to the top, Goff started dragging the Rams offense to the bottom and now there’s a new Quarterback in town. Why was Goff so awful that McVay and the Rams had to sell the farm to go and acquire Stafford? And how much better can Stafford make the Rams?
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

This Rams-Patriots trade sends Sony Michel to Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a major loss before training camps even began this offseason. Running back Cam Akers, who was expected to take over as the lead back full time this season, tore his Achilles working out and is expected to miss the entire 2021 season. Could a trade for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel make sense?
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Aaron Rodgers calls for Green Bay to sign former teammate

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called for the Packers front office to re-sign linebacker Clay Matthews via social media. The free-agent linebacker was cut by the Los Angeles Rams last season, receiving his contract’s payment despite not playing. This season, Matthews has no current contract with an NFL team.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams Rank 5th among cornerbacks

The breakout season of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams was one of best stories to come out of the 2020 season. Having someone to provide that reliability and spark across from Jalen Ramsey becomes necessary when teams rarely attack the shutdown corners side of the field. Where do Ramsey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy