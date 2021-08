This piece was originally published on Good Notes. Every summer in July, we welcome six newly minted physicians to begin a General Surgery Residency at University of Utah Health. This year, five of the six are women. This is noteworthy because surgery has traditionally been heavily male-dominated. However, at University of Utah Health, 70% of the general surgery residents are now women. While some might consider this gender ratio to be revolutionary, I believe it is more a reflection of a natural evolution within medical education and society in general.