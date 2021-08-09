Baptist Hospitals making no changes to visitation policies

BEAUMONT — From Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas - Despite the rise in cases of COVID-19, Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas will not be making changes to the visitation policy at this time. As numbers continue to increase within our facility, we remain vigilant in making the safety of all – patients, staff and visitors – our highest priority. That is why we continue to stress the importance of getting a vaccine, continuous hand hygiene, and required masking throughout the facility. However, we do believe that visitors are part of the healing process, and we want to continue allowing visitors on our non-COVID units at this time.