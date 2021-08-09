Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

His dad, a police officer, died from Covid-19. Fellow officers escorted him to his first day of school

By By Amanda Jackson, CNN
KIMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young boy in Las Vegas had a surprise waiting for him as he headed out for the first day of fourth grade on Monday -- a police escort to honor his late father. Over the summer break, Noah , 9, mourned the death of his father, Officer Jason Swanger of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Swanger, 41, he died from Covid-19 complications on June 24, according to the police department. He was a seven-year veteran of the force.

www.kimt.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Covid 19#First Day Of School#Escort#Cnn#Kntv#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden lifts SNAP benefits by 30% in historic move

The Biden administration on Monday announced a historic expansion to the nation’s food stamp program, a decision that will give more than 40 million Americans about 30% more to spend on groceries while racking up billions in costs to the program. "To set SNAP families up for success, we need...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to address nation on chaos in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will return to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took control of the country. The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

New York Assembly to release report on Cuomo investigation

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the New York State Assembly will issue a report on their investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo after abandoning an impeachment effort in light of his resignation over complaints of sexual harassment, members said. The Assembly's Judiciary Committee began an impeachment investigation in...

Comments / 1

Community Policy