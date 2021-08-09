His dad, a police officer, died from Covid-19. Fellow officers escorted him to his first day of school

A young boy in Las Vegas had a surprise waiting for him as he headed out for the first day of fourth grade on Monday -- a police escort to honor his late father. Over the summer break, Noah , 9, mourned the death of his father, Officer Jason Swanger of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Swanger, 41, he died from Covid-19 complications on June 24, according to the police department. He was a seven-year veteran of the force.