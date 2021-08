The Vikings have signed former Colorado State wide receiver Warren Jackson, who was recently waived by the Denver Broncos. With Minnesota down to six healthy receivers for its most recent practice on Saturday and having a couple open roster spots, adding another body makes sense. Bisi Johnson is out for the season with a torn ACL, Dede Westbrook is still recovering from his own ACL tear, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are banged up, and Myron Mitchell is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.