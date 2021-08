A tragic crash in the lower Yakima valley on Thursday killed three teens and injured four others. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to 3790 block of Shields Road at about 10:05AM for a one vehicle crash in which people were ejected. Authorities say all who were involved in the crash are from 16 to 18-years-old. 7 people were riding in the 2003 Ford Explorer type pickup with three of the teens riding in the back or open bed of the vehicle. All were working at a local farm before the crash and were on a lunch break.