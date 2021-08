Doom Patrol is heading into it’s third season and, to be honest, I’m still amazed by how much I enjoy this show and, really, how they’ve been able to craft unbelievably weird into endearing. I mean, the second episode of the season saw half the case swallowed by a goat and one of the top side characters is a street….like an actual street, with stores and everything. That shows the importance of great writing and the right cast. From my next ex-wife, Diane Guerrero to Brendan Frasier (with a side of Timothy Dalton mixed in for flavor), every role seems to be cast perfectly and every cast member seems to be enjoying the hell out of their time on the show. These things mixed together provide a zany counterpart to the more serious, but equally awesome Titans (which premiers a new season later this month).