Patriots QB Watch: Mac Jones looking more confident and assertive by the day

By Matt Dolloff
985thesportshub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac Jones may not be getting as many starter’s reps at Patriots training camp, but the rookie quarterback is looking and sounding more confident with each practice. For the second straight day, Jones audibly asserted himself running the offense in 11-on-11 drills. He’s been noticeably louder when calling out plays and directing his teammates to their spots. And his assertiveness is translating to more eye-opening plays, too.

FOXBORO — Two weeks down, an entire preseason to go. The Patriots held an in-stadium walkthrough Tuesday night before a crowd of a few thousand fans inside a balmy Gillette Stadium. It was the warmup to their warmup, Thursday night's preseason opener against Washington. Players wore shoulder pads and shorts, breezing through 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills during their initial team periods.
