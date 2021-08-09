Patriots QB Watch: Mac Jones looking more confident and assertive by the day
Mac Jones may not be getting as many starter’s reps at Patriots training camp, but the rookie quarterback is looking and sounding more confident with each practice. For the second straight day, Jones audibly asserted himself running the offense in 11-on-11 drills. He’s been noticeably louder when calling out plays and directing his teammates to their spots. And his assertiveness is translating to more eye-opening plays, too.985thesportshub.com
