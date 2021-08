We get it, you’re looking to keep your skincare as simple as possible, but if there’s one step you don’t want to skip out on, it’s using a good day cream. The main function of a day cream is to keep your skin hydrated by sealing in the moisture as well as providing an extra layer of protection from external stressors. A good quality face cream can make all difference in your skincare routine and best of all, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. So there’s a day cream to address you specific concern, whether that’s sun protection, enlarged pores, sensitive skin, redness, and much more.