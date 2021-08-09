Readers Write: The climate and traffic habits, the Olympics, vaccine mandates and hesitancy, language adjustments

Over the weekend I drove to Fargo-Moorhead for the All-State Band concert held in the auditorium at Concordia College. The negative part was the Interstate 94 speedway and no State Patrol in sight. Vehicles were going 80 to 90 mph. A report also has just been released about the climate crisis we are facing (" 'Code red': UN scientists warn of worsening global warming," StarTribune.com, Aug. 9). If everyone drove the speed limit, fuel savings and emissions would be quite substantial.