Judge denies Britney Spears’ request for earlier conservatorship hearing
Britney Spears has been dealt a setback in her quest to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate as quickly as possible. According to Variety, a judge denied a request that Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed last week, which asked to move up next month’s hearing to remove Jamie from his role. Rosengart had argued that the hearing should be moved to August 23 or as soon as possible, as “every day matters” in this case.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
