Judge denies Britney Spears’ request for earlier conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears is closer to freedom: her father Jamie, who has exercised strict control over her financial assets for 13 years, has agreed to give up his role as guardian. “It is an important victory and a step towards justice”, exulted the new lawyer of the pop star, Mathew Rosengart, although Jamie has not indicated the date on which Britney will be able to regain control of her life: “Fixed some matters the Mr. Spears will be in a position to step aside “, reads the documents presented in court:” But there are no urgent circumstances that justify his immediate suspension. “