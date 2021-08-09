Faribault native immersed into the world of fiber art

Christina Angell has been immersed in the art world ever since she was little, particularly in the area of fiber arts. The Faribault native picked up various art forms from drawing, making things with sticks and leaves, to later being taught how to crochet by her grandmother at age 8 and learning to sew from watching her mother and grandmother. Over the last six years, Angell has filled the role of teacher. This upcoming school year will be Angell's seventh year teaching K-7 students art at St. Odilia School in Shoreview.