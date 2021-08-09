Bonanno Concepts Restaurant Group to Require Vaccine for Staffers, Guests

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that the delta variant has been spreading and causing case numbers to spike in and around Portland. The statewide indoor mask mandate was reimposed on August 13, but many Portland bar and restaurant owners are adding an extra layer of protection (though it’s certainly not foolproof) for their staff and customers by requiring guests to have proof of coronavirus vaccination in order to dine indoors—and in some cases, to dine outdoors, or to even enter the business. Even Les Caves/Le Clos and Quaintrelle, which don’t open until August 13 and 29, respectively, have already announced vaccine requirements ahead of their opening.