Audi teases Sky Sphere concept a bit more, with reveal on Wednesday

By Ben Hsu
Autoblog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudi has released some more teaser images of the upcoming Sky Sphere concept. The photos provide a bit more detail about a car that is said to in part inform what the next generation of Audis will look like. We saw a teaser video last month, in which Audi head...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Design, Teases, Long Hood, Audis, The Sky Sphere, Grand Sphere
