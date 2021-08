CHICAGO (CBS) — For months CBS 2 has been trying to get to the bottom of mail problems — missing medications, sensitive documents disappearing, Christmas gift no shows. It was all part of the United States Postal Service’s failure last fall and winter that left customers at their wits ends. More than seven months later, CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra went to see if anything has improved. It was late November when Pauline Scott had had enough. “My husband’s license plates and city stickers have not arrived,” she said then. She was one hundreds we heard from whose mail was just not showing up. Since then,...