Domino’s To Surprise Millions Of Customers With Free Food

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might be getting a free surprise on your next Domino’s order because of the chain’s new promotion, “Surprise Frees”. Domino’s will be giving away 5 million free food items under the new promo through November 21. Some of the free items include, a medium pizza, eight-piece boneless chicken stuffed cheesy bread, chocolate lava crunch cake, etc.

