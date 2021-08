ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An executive assistant who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor’s mansion has detailed why she felt empowered to go public with her allegations. Brittany Commisso says in a TV interview that aired Monday that she waited to publicly having her name attached to the allegations because she was fearful of retaliation and wanted to protect her daughter. She is one of nearly a dozen women who has accused the Democratic governor of sexual harassment. Commisso became the first woman to file a criminal complaint against Cuomo. Cuomo has denied touching any women inappropriately. The interview aired as a key legislative committee is discussing possible impeachment hearings.