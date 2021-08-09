Cancel
Dwayne Bacon signing with the New York Knicks, per report

By Chris Nee
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Magic waived guard Dwayne Bacon on Sunday. On Monday, the New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with the free agent, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. Last season with the Magic, Bacon appeared in all 72 games with 50 starts. He averaged 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while playing 25.7 minutes per outing.

