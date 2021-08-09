Dwayne Bacon signing with the New York Knicks, per report

The Magic waived Bacon on Sunday. For an Orlando team that lost several key players to injuries and 2020-21 and was one of the more active teams ahead of the trade deadline, Bacon was one of the few constants in the lineup. He appeared in all 72 of the Magic's games last season and started 50 of them, but he was one of the NBA's least-productive rotation players. Though he averaged double figures in scoring (10.9 points per game) for the first time in his career, he shot a dismal 40.2 percent from the field and 28.5 percent from three-point range. He also did little to supplement the offense, averaging only 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks across 25.7 minutes per contest. Bacon should find work elsewhere around the NBA, but his underwhelming resume through four years in the league means he may have to settle for a minimum deal in free agency.