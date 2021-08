So, you’re walking along and you find a fanny pack lying on the ground. You pick it up and peek inside and find the fanny pack is full of cash – what do you do? Would you call the cops? Post a picture to social media asking for help locating the owner? Keep it? I like to believe most people would try to find the owner. This just happened in Wisconsin and we discussed it this morning. Click play to hear the story (skip to 5:40) or keep scrolling to read the story and find out what happened.