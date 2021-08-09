UF Health Shands CEO describes COVID situation in some North Central Florida hospitals as “a crisis”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez spoke to TV20, giving an update on the COVID surge in North Central Florida. Jimenez described the situation in hospitals in Lake City and Palatka as a crisis. He added that smaller community hospitals in the area are overrun with the virus, making it difficult for hospitals to care for non-life-threatening injuries that still require medical attention, and that those areas also have the lowest vaccination rates.