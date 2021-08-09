Charleston County schools fall in line with SC law. Masks will be optional this year.
Face coverings and masks will be optional at Charleston County schools when students return to their classrooms Aug. 18. The school board voted unanimously Aug. 9 to allow the district to change its face coverings policy to follow state law. The move means masks will be optional for students, staff, teachers and visitors while on district property, as directed in South Carolina's budget proviso 1.108.www.postandcourier.com
