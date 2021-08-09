State Park Police, Falls firefighters rescue hiker

New York State Park Police and members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department carry an injured hiker from the Vanderbilt Stairs area of Whirlpool State Park on Sunday. (Contributed photo)

Members of the New York State Park Police partnered with the Niagara Falls Fire Department on Sunday to rescue an injured hiker from the Vanderbilt Stairs area of Whirlpool State Park.

New York State Park Police Officers and firefighters from Engine 3 of the Niagara Falls Fire Department were first on the scene and descended into the gorge to locate an injured hiker a great distance from the stairs, according to a release from the PBA of New York State (PBANYS). Engine 3 personnel performed a medical evaluation and determined that the hiker had suffered injuries to both ankles that rendered her unable to walk, much less ascend the Vanderbilt Stairs to exit the gorge.

Niagara Falls Fire Department Truck 1 soon joined Park Police and Engine 3 on the scene to bring rescue equipment into the gorge so the patient could be safely packaged and carried to the stairs and out of the gorge. Working together, Park Police Officers and firefighters from Engine 3, Engine 4 and Truck 1 carried the patient over rough terrain through the gorge and up the Vanderbilt Stairs where the patient was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The rescue was accomplished in a little under two hours.

“Nobody sets out on a hike expecting it to end in a rescue, but should that day come, the women and men of the New York State Park Police stand ready to answer the call,” said PBANYS Board Member and Park Police Superior Officers Director, Lieutenant James Hy. “Park Police officers have advanced training in search and rescue operations, including high angle rescue and extraction from remote and inhospitable terrain, capabilities that are not in the skillset of your average law enforcement officer.”

The PBA of New York State urges hikers to know their capabilities, bring needed equipment and adequate water, inform a third party as to where you will be and check in regularly to let them know you are safe or if you need assistance.