Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons camp highlights: Top plays from Day 10

By Matt Urben
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19F2on_0bMhsj3U00

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their first practice of the week on Monday as the team prepares for this weekend’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Two potential Falcons starters returned to the field. Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary came off the PUP list and linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. was activated from the COVID-19 reserve. Defensive back Isaiah Oliver and wide receiver Christian Blake were among the day’s standouts.

Watch highlights from Atlanta’s 10th training camp practice below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Gallery

Pro Football Focus projects Atlanta Falcons starting lineups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlakj_0bMhsj3U00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

28K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Pro Football Focus#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Preseason#Pup#The Covid 19 Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Falcons Sign Former Titan Ahead of Friday's Preseason Game

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC. D’Onta Foreman’s one season with the Tennessee Titans served him well. It connected him with then-offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who is now head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Monday, the Falcons signed Foreman in one of several roster moves. The Titans...
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia Bulldog

The Atlanta Falcons have once again signed former Georgia Bulldogs punter Cameron Nizialek. Nizialek signed a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last September, but only spent three weeks with their practice squad. The 26-year-old punter has also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens but...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons made a mistake signing D’Onta Foreman

The Atlanta Falcons needed depth in their backfield and attempted to address that need by signing D’Onta Foreman. Signing Foreman was a mistake for a team that needed to add an impact player at the position. The Atlanta Falcons are not any better after signing veteran D’Onta Foreman. Despite their...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLNBC Sports

Falcons waive four players

The Falcons played their first preseason game on Friday night and they began the process of moving toward the next one by parting ways with four players. Wide receiver J’Mon Moore was waived with an injury designation. They also waived defensive tackle John Atkins, cornerback Marcus Murphy and tackle William Sweet.
NFLPosted by
CalSportsReport

Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff Sharp in His Lions Debut

Jared Goff and Davis Webb, two former Cal quarterbacks who had success in Berkeley under Sonny Dykes, looked sharp for opposing teams in Friday’s NFL preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills, which was won by the Bills 16-15. Buffalo’s Webb logged more playing time than Detroit’s Goff,...
NFLSporting News

Twitter roasts Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron, praises Feleipe Franks for Atlanta debuts

AJ McCarron has spent seven seasons in the NFL, but during his Falcons debut Friday night, he didn't look like a seasoned veteran. The Falcons started McCarron in their preseason opener against the Titans to allow Matt Ryan to rest. Atlanta played McCarron during the first half of its 23-3 defeat and he wasn't able to lead a scoring drive. In fact, the Falcons totaled just 6 yards in the first half after McCarron's first three drives all netted negative yardage.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

NFL Preseason Week 1: Is there Friday Night Football tonight?

With the NFL preseason now underway, attention turns to the rarely seen Friday Night Football. Let’s take a look at which games are on Friday Night Football and what else we can look forward to on Friday nights during the preseason. Is there preseason Friday Night Football tonight?. Friday Night...
NFLBleacher Report

Atlanta Falcons Are NFL's Most Underrated Playoff Contender in 2021

It's incredibly easy to overlook the Atlanta Falcons heading into the 2021 NFL season. The team's coming off a bad year, starting over with a new coaching staff, lost a franchise great and feels like a dramatic rebuilder. Which makes the Falcons a pretty great playoff underdog. No, really. The...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons camp highlights: RB Cordarrelle Patterson shows off speed

The Falcons signed wide receiver/running back/return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson this offseason to bring a more dynamic aspect to the offensive side of the football. After spending a majority of his time at wide receiver, Patterson made the switch to running back in 2020, where he took 146 of his 209 offensive snaps. However, his true value comes in the kickoff return game.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

A couple of Atlanta Falcons cheated from top ten Madden 22

The Atlanta Falcons may not have the best team, at least for now, but there is no doubt they have a few stars that take the field for them. Atlanta Falcons star receiver Calvin Ridley is a part of the scam that is the Madden series. Recently Grady Jarrett, who...
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Fleur-de-Links, August 2: Saints sign former Atlanta Falcons star

The Saints brought in a number of NFL veterans for tryouts on Saturday, including running backs and cornerbacks. An updated Saints roster with the most recent signings and jersey numbers (when available). A look at how Carl Granderson has beefed up during the offseason, which could make him a better...
NFLchatsports.com

Looking at standouts from the first weekend of 2021 Falcons training camp

The Falcons are back to practice today, and Kevin Knight will be providing us updates from Flowery Branch. While we wait for things to kick off in earnest there, let’s talk about who has been impressing observers in the early going. As always, there’s a few things you should keep...
NFLYardbarker

Falcons LB Mykal Walker: "Night And Day Difference" From Rookie Season

Mykal Walker can remember his first season with the Atlanta Falcons moving fast. Without an offseason workout due to COVID-19, everything was sped up. Practices that could have been used for learning the playbook in June didn't arrive until August. A rookie minicamp normally reserved for newcomers to adjust to league speed was eliminated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy