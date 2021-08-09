Cancel
Iconic IMS broadcaster Bob Jenkins dies at 73

By Mark Glendenning
racer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-time Indy 500 and NASCAR radio and TV broadcaster Bob Jenkins died on Monday after a fight with brain cancer. He was 73. The Indiana native got into motorsport broadcasting more or less by accident – he was reporting on farming stories at WIRE when he was ushered into the IMS radio network as a backstretch announcer in 1979 by friend and fellow radio journalist Paul Page. But that unlikely beginning marked the start of relationship between Jenkins and the Speedway’s fans that spanned five decades, including his tenure as IMS Radio’s chief announcer from 1990 through 1998, and then on ABC from 1999 through 2003.

Related
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon Mourns Death of Legendary Announcer Bob Jenkins in Moving Tribute

Bob Jenkins, who was the radio announcer of the Indianapolis 500 and called motorsports events for more than five decades, died on Monday. He was 73. Since the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced his death, drivers and fans are paying their respects to the legendary radio and television announcer. One of those was former driver Jeff Gordon. He tweeted Jenkins was “not just a legendary voice, but someone who very much loved what he did. …”
Indianapolis, INAwful Announcing

Long-time IndyCar and NASCAR announcer and “Voice of the 500” Bob Jenkins passes away at 73

The racing world has lost a prominent figure. Bob Jenkins anchored NASCAR on ESPN from 1979-2000 and called countless NASCAR, IndyCar, F1 and other races for them through 2003, then spent time as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway PA announcer, worked for NBC and Versus/NBCSN, then returned to the IMS PA role full-time from 2013-20. Jenkins passed away Monday following an eight-month battle with brain cancer, which saw him reducing his workload this year. Here’s more on him from Dana Hunsinger Benbow at The Indianapolis Star:
MotorsportsHastings Tribune

Legendary motorsports broadcaster dies after battle with cancer

Legendary motorsports broadcaster Bob Jenkins died Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 73. Indianapolis Motor Speedway made the announcement Monday afternoon about the former voice of the Indy 500, who was inducted to the speedway’s hall of fame in 2019. Jenkins attended his first Indy 500 in 1960...
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

Remembering Bob Jenkins

INDIANAPOLIS — Bob Jenkins may not have been the first voice of auto racing on television, but it was his voice that introduced the sport to the masses as a weekly television product. It was in the early days of ESPN when Jenkins, along with Larry Nuber, were the voices...
Sportswesb.com

Racing Report 8-10-21: IMS Legend Bob Jenkins Dead At 73

Bob Jenkins, an esteemed motorsports broadcaster at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway who also anchored NASCAR coverage for ABC Sports and ESPN for nearly two decades, died yesterday. He was 73 years old. Jenkins had revealed in February that he was undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment for brain cancer. He had...
NHL977rocks.com

Lange retires from Penguins broadcasts/Indy voice Jenkins passes

Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange, famous for his legendary slogans surrounding Pittsburgh Penguins goals, has announced he will be retiring from the broadcast booth after 46 seasons. The 73-year old Lange missed most of last season due to precautionary reasons surrounding the pandemic, but returned to call two home playoff games against the New York Islanders. They will be his final broadcasts. Josh Getzoff will take over as Lange’s full-time replacement.
Motorsportsracer.com

The Week In IndyCar, August 10, Listener Q&A

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit. It’s a new record this week with 208 submissions and more than 10,000 words fired into the show for consideration!. The main conversations? The...
CelebritiesPopculture

Track Star Cameron Burrell's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for track star Cameron Burrell was revealed. According to TMZ Sports, Burrell, the godson of Olympic legend Carl Lewis, died by suicide. The records indicated that the manner of death was ruled a suicide after his body was inspected by a medical examiner this week. The official cause of death was listed as a "gunshot wound of the head." TMZ Sports also said that Burrell died in a parking garage in Houston, Texas.
Sportsracer.com

Podcast interview: NHRA.TV’s Alan Reinhart

Alan Reinhart is the voice you hear when it comes to the NHRA, either over the PA system at the racetrack or if you’ve watched NHRA.TV. Reinhart takes us through the journey of being in the right place at the right time to start announcing and the knowledge and one-liners he brings to the job.
NFLYardbarker

Watch: This Tim Tebow block attempt had fans laughing

Tim Tebow is trying to make an NFL comeback, this time as a tight end. To impress the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s probably going to have to step up when it comes to his blocks. Tebow was mocked by fans for a pathetic block attempt during Jacksonville’s preseason game against the...
MotorsportsGainesville.com

Want synergy? NASCAR Cup Series is on Indy's road course ... and so is IndyCar! | KEN WILLIS

For many reasons, it’s a rotten shame broadcaster Bob Jenkins died this past week at 73. The timing of his death was a cruel tease, because we were just days away from a coming-together that basically symbolized his radio and TV career: The highest levels of NASCAR and IndyCar, sharing a garage roof, sharing a race course, and rubbing elbows at Jenkins’ beloved Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

NASCAR Fans Are Furious With The Sport On Sunday

NASCAR fans – and, presumably, many of the sport’s drivers – do not appear to be happy with the setup on Sunday afternoon. This is a shared race weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NASCAR is sharing the track this weekend with IndyCar. While drivers are fans of the fraternal aspect...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia has a future star on their hands

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart doesn't lob up compliments to just anybody, especially young freshmen. Though Saturday, after Georgia's first scrimmage of fall camp, it was clear Smart has been impressed with one young player. Kamari Lassiter was a lesser-known prospect coming out of high school. Prior to his commitment...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Speedway Digest

Legendary Broadcaster, IMS Hall of Fame Member Page to Sign New Autobiography at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Friday, Aug. 13

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will host a book-signing event with IMS Hall of Famer and broadcasting legend Paul Page on Friday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (ET). Page’s autobiography, “Hello, I’m Paul Page: It’s Race Day in Indianapolis,” was released by Blue River Press on May 1. It was co-written by J.R. Elrod and features a foreward by driving legend Mario Andretti. The 288-page book is available for $26.99 at the IMS Gift Shop located in the IMS Museum, at the IMS Online Shop, or Amazon.com and other major retailers.

