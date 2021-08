A police dog trained to sniff out drugs attacked a 5-year-old boy Tuesday evening at a South Pasdena event intended to build relationships between police and the community. Sebastian Forbes received stitches for his bite wounds on the left side of his face, near his eye and on his ear, along with bruising on his neck and shoulder, said Josh Forbes, the boy’s father. After a brief hospital visit where Sebastian had to be sedated, the boy was back home by Wednesday morning.