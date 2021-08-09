Property Watch: A Snug, Energy-Efficient Nest in Sunnyside

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column, where we’ll take regular looks at interesting homes on the market in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A snug, energy-efficient charmer just steps off Hawthorne Boulevard, with an adorable ADU out back. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].