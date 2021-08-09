Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

London’s Tower Bridge remains stuck open overnight

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cME8J_0bMhqZFW00
Tower Bridge in central London, which has been left open due to a technical fault (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Tower Bridge will remain stuck open overnight, and could cause further traffic problems on Tuesday after a fault forced it to close to the public and motorists.

The bridge, one of several over the River Thames that connects central and southern parts of the capital, was closed to the public on Monday afternoon after a technical issue.

The fault meant the bridge’s bascules were unable to close properly, forcing them to stay open from around 3pm.

It caused traffic problems for several hours which only largely managed to resolve by around 9pm, according to Transport for London travel updates.

Images from the scene on Monday afternoon show traffic built up on both sides of the bridge – which is owned, funded and managed by City of London Corporation.

A spokesperson for the corporation told the PA news agency on Monday: “Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position.

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

It is not known how long the bridge will be stuck for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgbBN_0bMhqZFW00
It is not clear when the issue will be resolved (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

City of London Police urged the public to avoid the area.

The force said in an earlier tweet: “Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure.

“Please avoid the areas. Updates to follow.”

The bridge was built by the Victorians more than 100 years ago and is considered one of the world’s most famous bridges and one of London’s most recognised landmarks.

It connects the Square Mile financial district to Southwark.

Tower Bridge was previously closed to the public last August after a mechanical fault meant it was stuck open for more than an hour.

Engineers fixed it and it reopened to motorists the next day.

In 2005, police closed the bridge for 10 hours after a technical problem meant the arms could not be lowered.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tower Bridge#Central London#Square Mile#Uk#Transport For London#Victorians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
U.K.
Related
U.K.Posted by
Indy100

London’s iconic Tower Bridge reopens after technical fault

London’s iconic Tower Bridge has reopened after becoming stuck – causing traffic chaos and Twitter excitement – following a technical fault.It had been scheduled to open on Monday afternoon to allow a large wooden tall ship to pass through, but ended up stuck in place.The crossing was closed to traffic and pedestrians “due to technical failure” and drivers were told to avoid the area, but images from The Shard skyscraper’s live camera facing east showed the two sides of the crossing rejoin at about midnight on Monday.The bridge, which opened in 1894, typically opens about 800 times every year.A...
Traffichoustonianonline.com

A defect in the Tower Bridge leads to traffic chaos in London | abroad

Due to a technical failure, the iconic Tower Bridge in central London has not been closed since noon on Monday. This leads to the necessary traffic chaos in the British capital. “Brigdee Tower is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to a technical fault,” city police wrote on Twitter....
U.K.capradio.org

London's Tower Bridge Was Raised But Then It Wouldn't Go Back Down

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The century-old drawbridge opened on Monday to let a tall wooden ship pass through, and it wouldn't close. Thanks to a technical failure it was stuck open for several hours. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Noel King. The Tower Bridge...
PoliticsDezeen

Esperance Bridge creates new walking route into London's Coal Drops Yard

Moxon Architects has teamed up with engineering firm Arup to install a bright red bridge across Regent's Canal in London, forming a new route into the Thomas Heatherwick-designed Coal Drops Yard. Esperance Bridge is a pedestrian-only crossing, positioned to line up with the natural walking route from King's Cross and...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Five killed in Plymouth mass shooting named by police

Five people killed by a gunman in a “rampaging firearms attack” in Plymouth have been named by police. Jake Davison, 22, shot and killed his 51-year-old mother Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, at a house in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday evening.
Lake Havasu City, AZriverscenemagazine.com

Registration Open For 50th London Bridge Days Parade

The London Bridge Days Parade Committee has announced the 50th Anniversary of the London Bridge Days Parade. The parade will be Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. on McCulloch Boulevard and it is a celebration of the reconstruction and dedication of the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City. This year’s parade...
Real Estatecountryliving.com

Winchester is the least affordable UK city to buy a home

Winchester is the least affordable place to buy a home in the UK, with house prices now the highest average of any UK city, ahead of St Albans at £604,423 and London at £564,695. The Hampshire city has overtaken Oxford, according to analysis by Halifax, the UK’s biggest mortgage lender....
Lifestyleskiddle.com

The Lastminute.com London Eye River Cruise

At the heart of the city, the unique and award winning sightseeing cruise dominates the river. Ditch dry land and hop aboard The lastminute.com... At the heart of the city, the unique and award winning sightseeing cruise dominates the river. Ditch dry land and hop aboard The lastminute.com London Eye River Cruise, which takes you on a tour of the city’s most popular riverside landmarks from the perspective of our famous river.
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in central London

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in central London. The Metropolitan Police said armed response officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Oxford Street just after 7pm. A man, believed to be in his twenties, was found with multiple stab injuries close to Oxford...
TrafficBBC

Cheers Drive: Name plea for Cardiff bus station road

Calls to name a road leading to Cardiff's new bus station "Cheers Drive" have been backed by the leader of the city council. The phrase is synonymous with the city and surrounding areas, as it's used to say thanks at the end of a journey. Cardiff leader Huw Thomas said...
Public Safetynorthwestgeorgianews.com

English city in 'shock' after mass shooting, council chief says

London — The community in the British city of Plymouth is in a state of shock and reluctant to leave their homes following a mass shooting which left five people dead, the city council's. leader has said. Nick Kelly, leader of Plymouth City Council, said people "wanted a hug and...
Visual ArtInhabitat.com

The new Africa Institute in UAE will highlight open air design

Dedicated to the advanced study, research and documentation of Africa and the African diaspora in the Arab world, the Africa Institute in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates recently commissioned Adjaye Associates to design a new 343,175-square-foot campus. The project comes after a two-year collaboration that helped align the architectural components to the institute’s mission.
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Hundreds gather to mourn victims of Plymouth shooting

There has been a heartfelt plea for change as hundreds gathered in Plymouth to pay their respects to the five people killed in one of the UK’s worst mass shootings. Civic leaders, religious figures, politicians, emergency service workers and the military joined around 200 people outside the Guildhall in Plymouth city centre to hold a one minute’s silence.
Telegraph

Chalk stream that inspired Sir John Betjeman to be restored by National Trust

A chalk stream that inspired the former Poet Laureate Sir John Betjeman will be restored by the National Trust. A £1.6 million project will protect the Upper Bure in Norfolk and wildlife, including water voles, under threat in the chalk stream habitat. The National Trust will narrow and rewild the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy