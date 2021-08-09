Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Luka Doncic Has Agreed To A $207M Supermax Rookie Extension With The Dallas Mavericks

By Lee Tran
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuka Doncic was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he was viewed as a prospect who could potentially become a superstar. The Dallas Mavericks certainly thought so and traded up to acquire him from the Atlanta Hawks. There is no question that Luka Doncic has succeeded in becoming that superstar. Luka Doncic has already made two All-NBA teams, and he averaged 27.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 8.6 APG this season. He is only 22, and it is clear that the ceiling is wide open for him.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermax#The Mavericks#Nba Draft#The Dallas Mavericks#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Celtics trade sends Marcus Smart to Dallas

Marcus Smart has long been considered a marquee player on the Boston Celtics and he’s constantly been mentioned in NBA trade rumors. Those rumors aren’t subsiding this offseason as Boston enters a new regime with Brad Stevens in the front office and Ime Udoka as head coach. One team that...
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Moses Brown: Mavs' Key To Goran Dragic Trade?

DALLAS - There has been a lot of smoke surrounding the Dallas Mavericks' trade pursuit of Goran Dragic since he landed with the Toronto Raptors in part of the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade. The options at the Mavericks' disposal are currently limited. Dwight Powell is not the type of trade asset...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

JJ Barea confirms return to Mavs … but not as Luka Doncic’s teammate

In a bit of good news for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, team legend and fan-favorite JJ Barea is returning to the place where he truly belongs. According to Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News, Barea will be re-joining the Mavs ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. However, he won’t be part of the roster and instead will be involved in a coaching capacity.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers' Asking Price for Ben Simmons, Buddy Hield and More

The NBA's 2021 free-agency period opened with a series of bangs on Monday, reshaping the basketball landscape while sending Kyle Lowry to South Beach and Lonzo Ball to the Windy City. Meanwhile, a bunch of incumbents signed major money deals to stay put, including Chris Paul in Phoenix, Mike Conley in Utah and Tim Hardaway Jr. in Dallas.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Bobby Portis Signs With Bucks, Spurns Mavs

Throughout the first couple hours of NBA free agency, the Dallas Mavericks have been busy. They have re-signed Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic, and they have also signed Sterling Brown and Reggie Bullock. One move they weren't able to close was bringing free agent forward Bobby Portis to Dallas.
NBAwestplainsdailyquill.net

Doncic set to sign $207M extension in Slovenian celebration

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic is set to sign a $207 million supermax extension with the Dallas Mavericks, who sent an entourage to the Slovenian star's home country to finish off the biggest contract …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic makes history in Olympic semifinal loss to France

Olympic Games, Dallas Mavericks, France, Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum, Rudy Gobert, Slovenia, National Basketball Association, United States men's national basketball team. Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) The Dallas Mavericks and their fans got up early on Thursday to...
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: 5 free agents still available worth going after

Dallas Mavericks John Collins Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks were active at the start of free agency. They brought back Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic just minutes after negotiations were permitted. The Mavs quickly agreed to deals with Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown to improve their shooting and wing depth. Dallas is still missing a key piece of their offseason plan, though.
NBAWFAA

NBA free agents that could be on the radar for the Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS — Even with the feel-good story of Giannis Antentounkoumpo and the Milwaukee Bucks taking the championship still fresh, any lull in the activity for the NBA is about to make way for what’s become the most exciting offseason in the major sports leagues. League storylines get a fresh new...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic and Slovenia fall short vs. Australia

The Dallas Mavericks were pulling hard for Luka Doncic on Aug. 7. He led Slovenia to the bronze medal contest at the Olympics. They were just seconds away from advancing to the finals, but France ended their undefeated run. Doncic had just the third triple-double in Olympic history in the semifinals. What would he do in the must-win game?
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nicolas Batum goes full LeBron James to dash Luka Doncic’s Olympics hopes for a gold medal

Rudy Gobert may be France’s best defensive player in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but the Stifle Tower took a backseat late in the semifinals game between the French and the Luka Doncic-led Slovenia to Nicolas Batum who came up with arguably the most important stop in France basketball history. Batum basically morphed into the Game 7 2016 NBA Finals version of LeBron James to erase a shot that would have likely given Slovenia the lead — and the victory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy