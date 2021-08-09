Luka Doncic Has Agreed To A $207M Supermax Rookie Extension With The Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he was viewed as a prospect who could potentially become a superstar. The Dallas Mavericks certainly thought so and traded up to acquire him from the Atlanta Hawks. There is no question that Luka Doncic has succeeded in becoming that superstar. Luka Doncic has already made two All-NBA teams, and he averaged 27.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 8.6 APG this season. He is only 22, and it is clear that the ceiling is wide open for him.