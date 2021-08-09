Gov. Justice reboots Public Energy Authority with appointments that may have violated state code

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has reactivated a potentially powerful state board that had been dormant for the past decade in an effort to foster fossil fuel development. Justice has rebooted the Public Energy Authority by appointing new members to the board, which went dormant in the 2010s even though state code gives it broad powers that include buying, leasing and issuing bonds to build electric power or natural gas transmission projects, and representing the state regarding “national initiatives” and “international marketing activities” that concern the mineral development industry.