HPU’s Bottomley named Big South female athlete of year

CHARLOTTE — High Point University volleyball standout Abby Bottomley was named the Big South Conference Female Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 season, the conference announced Monday.

The candidates for the annual award consist of the players of the year from each sport. The winner is chosen by the league’s athletic directors, senior women administrators and sports information directors.

Bottomley is the first-ever High Point student-athlete, either male or female, to be named Athlete of the Year by the Big South since the awards were announced after the 1999-2000 season and is just the second volleyball player to be honored as the Female Athlete of the Year.

She received 98 points and 11 first-place vote. HPU freshman pole vaulter Sydney Horn finished second with 78 points and nine first-place votes, and Skyler Curran (women’s basketball) finished fourth with 37 votes.

Campbell distance runner Athanas Kioko was named the Male Athlete of the Year. M.D. Myers (men’s soccer) was HPU’s highest finisher on the men’s side, with 45 points and one first-place vote for a fifth-place finish.

Bottomley appeared in all 55 sets for HPU this spring and tallied 285 digs, 5.18 digs per set, 27 service aces, 0.49 service aces per set, and 62 assists. Her 27 total service aces were the most in the Big South this spring, while her per set average ranked second among the league leaders. Bottomley also paced the conference with her 5.18 digs per set — the lone player to average at least 5.00, and her 285 digs were second-most. Her efforts helped the Panthers hold its Big South opponents to a .090 hitting percentage in 16 league matches.

Bottomley, who was also selected the Big South’s 2020-21 Woman of the Year co-honoree, became just the sixth player in Big South history to eclipse 2,000 career digs earlier this spring.

She recorded five 20-dig matches this season — including 30 in HPU’s four-set win over Campbell on March 25, and ended her career at HPU second among active D1 volleyball players with 2,158 digs and a digs/set averag of 5.35.