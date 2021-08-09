Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Nearly Hits $3200 Level
The Ethereum price prediction shows that ETH is moving higher and above the main barrier of $3000 as the coin stays higher. ETH/USD continues to keep the bullish movement as the coin is seen breaking the higher highs making a gain of almost 2.91% as the coin touches the daily high of $3190. However, the second-largest crypto is managing to keep its price above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages while the traders expect Ethereum to prepare itself steadily for a ride towards $4000.insidebitcoins.com
