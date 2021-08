Viewership for NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics continued to fall as Thursday evening delivered both the lowest-rated and least-watched day. Per overnight numbers, NBC’s Thursday night coverage aired to 10.4 million viewers and earned a 2.1 rating in the 18-49 demo. Thursday’s numbers fell below last Friday and last Saturday, which first marked the showings with the smallest audience and lowest ratings, respectively. Thursday saw a 35% drop in viewership and fell 1.5 in ratings from the previous week, which was the second best-performing night. Viewership for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is about half of what the 2016 Rio...