‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’: TENDER-HEART SINGER SONGWRITER ‘MUTILATED’ Walking Dog, Atlanta’s Piedmont Park

Katherine Janness, 40, told her fiancee, Emma Clark, she was taking a walk with their dog, Bowie, and was never seen alive again. When Janness failed to return home, Clark reportedly traced the victim by using a phone app and found both Janness and Bowie dead at the entrance of the park. An officer with the Atlanta Police Department said the victim was stabbed numerous times.

Joining Nancy Grace today:

Darryl Cohen – Former Assistant District Attorney, Fulton County, Georgia, Defense Attorney

Dr. Angela Arnold – Psychiatrist, Atlanta Ga.; Expert in the Treatment of Pregnant/Postpartum Women

JoScott Morgan – Professor of Forensics Jacksonville State University, Author of “ Blood Beneath My Feet “

Sheryl McCollum – Forensics Expert & Cold Case Investigative Research Institute Founder

Michael Seiden – WSB-TV Reporter, Channel 2, Atlanta

