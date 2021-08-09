‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’: TENDER-HEART SINGER SONGWRITER ‘MUTILATED’ Walking Dog, Atlanta’s Piedmont Park
Katherine Janness, 40, told her fiancee, Emma Clark, she was taking a walk with their dog, Bowie, and was never seen alive again. When Janness failed to return home, Clark reportedly traced the victim by using a phone app and found both Janness and Bowie dead at the entrance of the park. An officer with the Atlanta Police Department said the victim was stabbed numerous times.
