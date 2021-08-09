Cancel
Atlanta, NY

‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’: TENDER-HEART SINGER SONGWRITER ‘MUTILATED’ Walking Dog, Atlanta’s Piedmont Park

By Crime Online Staff
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 6 days ago
Katherine Janness, 40, told her fiancee, Emma Clark, she was taking a walk with their dog, Bowie, and was never seen alive again. When Janness failed to return home, Clark reportedly traced the victim by using a phone app and found both Janness and Bowie dead at the entrance of the park. An officer with the Atlanta Police Department said the victim was stabbed numerous times.

Joining Nancy Grace today:

Darryl Cohen – Former Assistant District Attorney, Fulton County, Georgia, Defense Attorney
Dr. Angela Arnold – Psychiatrist, Atlanta Ga.; Expert in the Treatment of Pregnant/Postpartum Women
JoScott Morgan – Professor of Forensics Jacksonville State University, Author of “ Blood Beneath My Feet “
Sheryl McCollum – Forensics Expert & Cold Case Investigative Research Institute Founder
Michael Seiden – WSB-TV Reporter, Channel 2, Atlanta

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on Fox Nation is also a national radio show heard on SiriusXM channel 111 airing for two hours daily starting at 12 p.m. EST. You can also subscribe and download the daily podcasts at iHeart Podcasts.

[Feature Photo: Katie Janness/Handout]

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

