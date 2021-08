Emory Jones can make plays with his feet and pretty much all the throws, just not with quite the consistency UF coach Dan Mullen prefers in his quarterback. Mullen can live with that. Jones, after all, does things few QBs can. Whether Jones’ hit-or-miss style is on the mark more often than not during his first season as the Gators’ starter will be a key to their success. Mullen, known for his ...