Healy mother and son plead guilty to animal cruelty charges

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The office of Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse reported on Wednesday that a Mill Hall man wanted for aggravated animal cruelty was in police custoday. A D-A office release said law enforcement officials received a tip that James Edward Davis, 34, from Lionel Lane, Mill Hall, was at a residence in Camelot Estates. He was taken into custody without incident. Davis was taken to the Clinton County Correctional Facility where he was to be processed, have his preliminary arraignment and be given the opportunity to post bail. Strouse’s office said agents from the state parole department are putting a detainer on Davis, so he will be taken into their custody and transported to a state prison where he’ll await any further proceedings for this charge.