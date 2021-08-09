Anne Margaret Tompkins

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Anne Margret Tompkins, more affectionately known by loved ones as Mrs. Annie at the young age of 63. A series of unfortunate ailments quickly and unexpectedly swept across her in her final weeks, carrying her to her eternal resting place on July 29th, 2021. Her spirit lives on through those who have survived her, her brother Mark Mastrone and her two loving children Blaine and Paige Tompkins, and her furbaby grandchild named Scooby, who she loved dearly.