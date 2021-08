NEWPORT — Save the Bay has plans to move its Exploration Center and Aquarium out of the Rotunda building at Easton’s Beach and into the ground floor of the Gateway Center. Save the Bay currently has 1,200 square feet in the ground level of the Rotunda building and would have a 6,500-square-foot space in the Gateway, allowing for expansion of the number of marine species and exhibits at the new location, Save the Bay Executive Director Jonathan Stone told The Daily News.