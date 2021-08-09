Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Vaping Just Once Raises Oxidative Stress Levels in Nonsmokers, Increasing Disease Risk

By Featured Neuroscience
Neuroscience News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: A single-time vaping increases oxidative stress levels up to four times in non-smokers. The risk that both tobacco and electronic cigarettes can pose to regular smokers’ health has been well documented, but a new UCLA study illustrates just how quickly vaping can affect the cells of even healthy younger nonsmokers.

neurosciencenews.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxidative Stress#Disease#Nicotine#Cos#Cardiology#Ucla Original Research#Ecig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
UCLA
Related
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Just ONE 30-minute vaping session increases stress in the body that can cause severe lung damage and lead to heart or neurological diseases, study finds

Just one vaping session can cause stress that leads to severe lung damage and puts a person at risk for heart or neurological diseases, a new study finds. Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) compared oxidative stress in the lungs of routine cigarette smokers, vapers and people with no history of long term use of tobacco or nicotine devices.
CancerDuluth News Tribune

Health Fusion: Study shows vaping one time ups disease risk

Cigarette smoking is bad for your health. We've known that for a long time. Vaping, or using e-cigarettes, comes with health risks too and research about it continues to emerge. One study, from the University of California, Los Angeles, reports that just one vaping session can affect your body's cells — even if you're a non-smoker.
Public HealthPosted by
SlashGear

Researchers find ‘unambiguous and concerning’ vape risk in nonsmokers

A new study from the University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA) Health Science division has found what researchers call “clear, unambiguous and concerning” health risks associated with vaping. This particular study focused on young, healthy individuals who didn’t have a history of smoking cigarettes, finding cellular changes that increase disease risk.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

How diabetes increases risk factors for 4 common diseases

Type 2 diabetes is a metabolic disorder that affects how the body takes in and uses glucose or sugar. While the exact cause is unknown, genetic and environmental factors — such as obesity, high cholesterol and medical history — play a part in the development of diabetes. Diabetes can be...
Diseases & Treatmentsvegnews.com

The Largest Study of Its Kind Links Meat to 18-Percent Increase in Heart Disease Risk

Eating processed meat can increase the risk of coronary heart disease by 18 percent, according to a new study published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford’s Department of Population Health, is the largest systematic review of the prospective evidence to date. It included 13 cohort studies involving more than 1.4 million people. The studies’ participants—most of whom were caucasian adults living in Europe or the United States—completed detailed dietary assessments, and their health was tracked for up to 30 years.
Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Cooking With Coal or Wood Increases Major Eye Disease Risk

About half the world’s population - 3.8 billion individuals - are exposed to household air pollution from cooking using ‘dirty’ solid fuels, such as coal and wood. While previous studies have reported a possible link between cooking with solid fuels and an increased risk of cataracts in women, it is unclear whether similar associations also exist with other major eye diseases, such as conjunctivitis, keratitis and glaucoma.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Pterostilbene suppresses oxidative stress and allergic airway inflammation.

Pterostilbene suppresses oxidative stress and allergic airway inflammation through AMPK/Sirt1 and Nrf2/HO-1 pathways. Chang Xu, Yilan Song, Zhiguang Wang, Jingzhi Jiang, Yihua Piao, Li Li, Shan Jin, Liangchang Li, Lianhua Zhu, Guanghai Yan. Article Affiliation:. Chang Xu. Abstract:. INTRODUCTION: Pterostilbene (Pts) may be used for allergic asthma treatment. The AMPK/Sirt1...
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Frequent Consumption of Peanuts by Cancer Patients May Increase Risk of Disease Spreading

A study by University of Liverpool researchers has identified new factors accompanying previous findings that frequent consumption of peanuts by cancer patients could increase risk of cancer spread. The study, published in Carcinogenesis shows that Peanut agglutinin (PNA) – a carbohydrate-binding protein that rapidly enters into the blood circulation after...
Mental HealthScience Daily

Lyme disease heightens risk of mental disorders, suicidality

In a new study, U.S. and Danish researchers report that patients hospitalized with Lyme disease had a 28 percent higher rate of mental disorders and were twice as likely to have attempted suicide post-infection, compared to individuals without the diagnosis. The study, a collaboration of Columbia University and the Copenhagen...
WorkoutsBreaking Muscle

Frailty Is the Disease, Physical Exercise Is the Cure

An interesting study review article in Nature, The Degree of Frailty as a Translational Measure of Health in Aging, looks at the impact of the different levels of frailty and their effect on aging, particularly whene it comes to late-life diseases. Sounds boring, but it is not because physical exercise,...
Fitnessdoctorslounge.com

Smoggy Day? Exercise Still the Healthy Choice, Study Finds

Last Updated: August 16, 2021. MONDAY, Aug. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The benefits of regular outdoor exercise in areas with air pollution outweigh the risks, a new, long-term study claims. "Habitual exercise reduces the risk of death regardless of exposure to air pollution, and air pollution generally increases the...
Women's HealthNature.com

Maternal perceived stress and the increased risk of preterm birth in a majority non-Hispanic Black pregnancy cohort

To determine whether perceived stress is associated with preterm birth (PTB) and to investigate racial differences in stress and PTB. A secondary analysis of a prospective cohort study of 1911 women with singleton pregnancies examined responses to psychosocial stress questionnaires at 16–20 weeks of gestation. Results. High perceived stress (19%)...

Comments / 2

Community Policy