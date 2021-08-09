Cancel
Fight-or-Flight Response Is Altered in Healthy Young People Who Had COVID-19

By Featured Neuroscience
Neuroscience News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Regardless of symptom severity, otherwise healthy young people diagnosed with COVID-19 develop abnormalities with the system that governs the fight-or-flight response in the sympathetic nervous system. Source: Journal of Physiology. New research published in the Journal of Physiology found that otherwise healthy young people diagnosed with COVID-19, regardless of...

