Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings sign 6-foot-6 receiver to add depth at training camp

By Chris Schad
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUoTJ_0bMhVxPl00
ESPN

The Minnesota Vikings signed wide receiver Warren Jackson on Monday in a move that will probably slide under the radar. But the Colorado State alum is an intriguing prospect that brings size to the Vikings' receiving room.

Jackson is 6-foot-6 and originally committed to Arizona out of high school. After switching to Colorado State, Jackson played sparingly in his first two seasons before breaking out in his junior season in 2019.

With 77 catches for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns, Jackson decided to opt-out of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL Draft. Jackson went undrafted and signed as a UDFA with the Denver Broncos.

Jackson was waived over the weekend in part to the 12 receivers on the Broncos roster. He could find a more favorable situation in Minnesota with the Vikings possessing little depth behind Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.

But the good news stops there when evaluating Jackson. His workout prior to the draft was a disaster, ranking no higher than the 27th percentile in speed and agility drills including a 4.72-second time in the 40-yard dash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMKeb_0bMhVxPl00
MockDraftable

Jackson also doesn't stand out on tape. While he makes some big plays it's largely because he was taller than his competition. Jackson also looks stiff in his routes which could be damaging to his chances to stay on the roster.

It's possible that Jackson's best chance could be through special teams. Mike Zimmer said fifth-round pick Ihmir Smith-Mariette "has a long way to go" in that area on Monday while hinting that special teams could be Dan Chisnea's path to making the roster.

With K.J. Osborn, Dede Westbrook and Chad Beebe also on the roster, Jackson's chance to go into the regular season with the team appears slim. But with Jefferson out with a shoulder injury, Jackson should get reps as the Vikings prepare for their preseason opener against Denver on Saturday.

Comments / 2

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Udfa#The Denver Broncos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
InsideTheVikings

Vikings Sign Former Broncos and Colorado State WR Warren Jackson to Add Depth

The Vikings have signed former Colorado State wide receiver Warren Jackson, who was recently waived by the Denver Broncos. With Minnesota down to six healthy receivers for its most recent practice on Saturday and having a couple open roster spots, adding another body makes sense. Bisi Johnson is out for the season with a torn ACL, Dede Westbrook is still recovering from his own ACL tear, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are banged up, and Myron Mitchell is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFLNBC Sports

Vikings add Warren Jackson to receiving corps

The Vikings brought in a new player to vie for space in the receiving corps on Monday. The team announced the signing of Warren Jackson to their 90-man roster. There was no corresponding move needed to open space for Jackson. Jackson played for Colorado State from 2017 to 2019, but...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

4 Takeaways from Day 11 of Vikings Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings took the day off Sunday after an eventful scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. Fans piled in the facility, D.J. Wonnum scored a defensive touchdown, and a formal kicking competition commenced between Greg Joseph and rookie Riley Patterson. Monday began a new week at training...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Announce They’ve Signed A New Wide Receiver

Minnesota signed wide receiver Warren Jackson on Monday. Jackson played at Colorado State for three years and caught 124 passes for 1,789 yards and 14 touchdowns in 28 games. “The Vikings have added a wide receiver to the roster as training camp enters its final week,” the Vikings announced via Vikings.com. “Minnesota announced Monday that it has signed Warren Jackson, who played collegiately at Colorado State. … His best season came as a junior in 2019 when he recorded 77 catches for 1,119 yards and eight scores to earn First-Team All-Mountain West honors.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Cut Quarterback After Kirk Cousins’ Return

The Vikings have waived reserve quarterback Case Cookus, the team announced on Thursday. Minnesota picked up the second-year QB after losing Kirk Cousins, Nate Stanley and Kellen Mond to COVID-19 protocols earlier this week. With Cousins and Stanley activated earlier today, the Vikings no longer had a need for Cookus.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings: Kellen Mond does not take Mike Zimmer’s criticism well

Kellen Mond made his NFL debut on Saturday, and he did not take head coach Mike Zimmer’s criticism too well. The root of the COVID-19 problem the Minnesota Vikings had in their quarterback room came when rookie Kellen Mond tested positive, and Kirk Cousins’ expectedly tone-deaf didn’t help. Since he only returned to practice last Tuesday, head coach Mike Zimmer deemed it unrealistic for Mond to play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Denver Broncos.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Tweet About Tom Brady’s Son Goes Viral

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played together on the New England Patriots for eight seasons during which time the franchise rattled off three Super Bowl wins in four years. As a result, the two old teammates were all smiles when they linked up for joint practice this week in Tampa.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
Posted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To ESPN Analyst’s Lamar Jackson Comment

On Friday, we learned that ESPN NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler thinks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson might be under more pressure than we think heading into his fourth season. “There are a lot of people around the league that I speak to … they say this might be the year...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
The Big Lead

Drew Lock Appears to Be John Elway's Final Failure

For all the crap I'm about to talk about John Elway as an executive, let's not forget he did a lot of good for the Broncos as their President/GM, leading the franchise back to relevance, acquiring Peyton Manning in free agency and putting together a roster than won the Super Bowl in 2015.
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Minnesota Vikings Predictions for 2021

The 2020 season for the Minnesota Vikings was subpar, to say the least. First, coming into the season the Vikings lost offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to a head coaching job in Cleveland. Next, they traded their All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills. On top of all that, the Vikings suffered significant injuries on the defensive side of the football.

Comments / 2

Community Policy