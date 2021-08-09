As the LGBTQ Community Center of The Desert bolsters its services in Palm Springs and expands to Coachella, Rob Wheeler has been brought in as CEO to bridge the two entities.
Rob Wheeler: "As a leader in the movement, it is important for me to really deeply understand what folks are facing, where they find joy, and what are the challenges that we need support in."
