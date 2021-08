So far, the Pentagon has been happy to rely on non-government experts to publicly underscore its predictions about growing Chinese nuclear might. The commander of U.S. Strategic Command has said he wants open-source intelligence communities to continue to look for new Chinese intercontinental ballistic missile silos, recent evidence for which has been provided to the public exclusively from non-governmental sources, rather than the Pentagon. This also seems to underscore assessments the U.S. military community has made in recent years about the fast-paced expansion and modernization of Chinese strategic nuclear forces, but for which it has provided limited evidence of itself. At the same time, this position points to the fact that open-source intelligence (OSINT) is in many ways changing the way that national governments go about this kind of work.