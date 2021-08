Last game: Columbus 6, Omaha 4, Wednesday at Huntington Park. Recap: Columbus posted four runs in the fourth inning and followed with two more an inning later to top the Storm Chasers 6-4. Alex Call started the scoring for the Clippers with a home run and went 2-for-3 on the evening. Andres Gimenez was 2-for-3 with two RBI and hit his tenth homer of the campaign. Pitcher Brad Peacock record eight strikeouts in his four innings of work, but it was Kevin Herget credited with the win, improving his record to 6-3.