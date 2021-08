Despite Kiko Kostadinov‘s success with his eponymous label, the designer is better associated with his work with ASICS — but that doesn’t mean his in-house footwear should be overlooked. Take this new pair of Jehtra boots for Fall/Winter 2021 for example — not only are they a step-up visually from SS21’s Renaissance-inspired Chelsea boots, but they also go to show the designer’s more technical side (which he explored with his work with AFFIX).