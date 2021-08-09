Cancel
Pig & the Lady’s New Menu Restores Its Flavor Bomb Heights

By Mari Taketa
honolulumagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who go to Chinatown’s The Pig & the Lady and order only pho and summer rolls are missing the point. Both are very good, but you can get vastly more noodle soups at sister restaurant Piggy Smalls and at Pig’s farmers market booths, where all these bowls were born. The point of Pig is that despite its Vietnamese roots, Viet is only the starting point. The spiraling explorations that end up on your plate can include references to American, French, Japanese, Filipino, Italian, Tahitian, Scandinavian and local cookery, all with a guiding Vietnamese compass of yin-and-yang balance: soft and crunchy, sweet and sour, spicy and salty, hot and cold.

